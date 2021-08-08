SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.69.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after buying an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after buying an additional 284,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after buying an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

