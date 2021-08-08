SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 400,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3,133.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,357. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

