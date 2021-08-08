SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Raised to C$31.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$20.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.38. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$30.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.