State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

