State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

