State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.85 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after buying an additional 114,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.