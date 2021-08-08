State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

O-I Glass stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

