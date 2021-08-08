State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

