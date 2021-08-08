State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,965 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares in the company, valued at $512,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

