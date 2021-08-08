State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 900 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

