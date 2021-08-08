State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX opened at $72.10 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.47. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

