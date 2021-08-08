State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 3,300 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after buying an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $103,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after buying an additional 240,980 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after buying an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,115,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,308,650. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WK. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $133.14 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.