State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $185.22 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

