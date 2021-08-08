State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $304,000 Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 46.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 603.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 776,484 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBI opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.30 and a beta of 2.69. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

