State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of MasterCraft Boat worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $497.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

