State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth $2,538,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 433.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 662.3% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 83,616 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVAC stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $594.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.53.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

