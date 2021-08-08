Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of STLJF opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

