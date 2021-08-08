Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 910.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Stereotaxis worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 724,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 77,766 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $9.00 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $667.03 million, a PE ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.