STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,840,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,208 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.