Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Avaya Put Options (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,155 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 649% compared to the average daily volume of 1,356 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Avaya by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 78,318 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after buying an additional 1,116,936 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Avaya has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.