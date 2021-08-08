STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. STORE Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$1.970 EPS.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

STOR traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,896. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

