Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 484 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,204,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,716 shares of company stock worth $16,672,213. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $115.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.74. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

