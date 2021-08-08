Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.74 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

