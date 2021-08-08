Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.92 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

