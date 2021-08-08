Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.43 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 112,487 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

