Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,634,997. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DraftKings stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.83.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.