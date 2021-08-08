Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,682 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

