Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Achieves $108.91 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $108.91 million and approximately $37.39 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00818290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00098385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00039416 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,350 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,175 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.