Strike Reaches Market Cap of $157.25 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Strike has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $157.25 million and $91.92 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $53.25 or 0.00121609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00123802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00148071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,824.73 or 1.00087582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.52 or 0.00782262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,953,118 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

