Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. Strongbridge Biopharma updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock remained flat at $$2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $141.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

