Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.67% and a negative net margin of 423.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.57. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.41.

Several research firms recently commented on WISA. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

