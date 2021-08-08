SuperCom (SPCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

SuperCom stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

SPCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

