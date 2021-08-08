SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuRo Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SSSS. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,106.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Analysts predict that SuRo Capital will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 139.1% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 809,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 109,164 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth $1,295,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 568,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SuRo Capital (SSSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.