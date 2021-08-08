SushiSwap Price Reaches $9.36 on Top Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for $9.36 or 0.00021481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $254.75 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.68 or 0.00818875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00099347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00039574 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 230,770,906 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

