Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $195.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

