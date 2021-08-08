Susquehanna Begins Coverage on PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $8.19 on Thursday. PointsBet has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41.

Get PointsBet alerts:

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.