Susquehanna Begins Coverage on PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $8.19 on Thursday. PointsBet has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41.
PointsBet Company Profile
