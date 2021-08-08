SVB Leerink Lowers Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $47.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.48% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

DRNA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

