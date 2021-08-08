Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SCMWY stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

