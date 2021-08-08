Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Switch has increased its dividend by 1,034.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.96.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWCH. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,583,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 in the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

