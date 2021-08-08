Switch (NYSE:SWCH) PT Raised to $24.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Switch by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Switch by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,530,000 after purchasing an additional 759,940 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its stake in Switch by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,667 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

