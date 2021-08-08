Sylo (SYLO) Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Sylo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. Sylo has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $598,752.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

