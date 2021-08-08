Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €113.53 ($133.57).

FRA:SY1 opened at €125.85 ($148.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €117.62. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

