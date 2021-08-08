Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $190.00 at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.
SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.
Shares of SYNA opened at $170.50 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $173.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.15.
In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
