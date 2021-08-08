Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $190.00 at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA opened at $170.50 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $173.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.