Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $170.00 and last traded at $168.77, with a volume of 7389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.39.

The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Synaptics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,481,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.15.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

