Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.56 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after buying an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,343. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

