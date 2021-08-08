Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Syneos Health by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 527,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after buying an additional 147,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,799,340 shares of company stock worth $552,325,312. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

