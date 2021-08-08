Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) in a research note published on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.36.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,799,340 shares of company stock valued at $552,325,312. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.