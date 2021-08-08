Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 560 ($7.32).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNT. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 524.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 288.60 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Synthomer’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

