Syscoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.67 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $113.09 million and $3.67 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00351698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,970,817 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

