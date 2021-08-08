Taboola.com (TBLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TBLA opened at $9.69 on Friday. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

TBLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

